Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11 | 04:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 31,112 people, primarily children and women, since the outbreak of the war five months ago, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health.
The ministry affirmed in a statement, "The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 31,112 martyrs and 72,760 injuries since October 7th, with 72% of them being children and women."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Hamas
Death Toll
Women
Children
