Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11 | 05:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike

The Israeli military is checking whether senior Hamas militant Marwan Issa was killed in an air strike in Gaza this week, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Monday.

The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the report, which said a site in central Gaza's Nuseirat was struck two days ago, based on intelligence that Issa, believed to be the second-in-command of Hamas' armed wing, was there.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Militant

Marwan Issa

Nuseirat

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12

Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49

Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:12

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08

Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:42

Italian police arrest three Palestinians on 'terrorism charges'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:44

Jordan: Israel's Al-Aqsa Mosque restrictions are pushing towards 'explosion'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Missile-related incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53

Dutch election winner Wilders meets Israeli president, pledges support

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-11

Kleiat Airport reopening efforts intensify: Economic benefits at stake

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-29

Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:09

Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: I will personally chair dialogue without any preconditions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23

Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33

Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More