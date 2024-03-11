News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Ramadan
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dutch election winner Wilders meets Israeli president, pledges support
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11 | 06:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Dutch election winner Wilders meets Israeli president, pledges support
Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders said on Monday he had met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and pledged his full support to Israel in fighting terrorism.
Wilders, who is aiming to lead a new government after his nationalist PVV party won elections in November, has long been a staunch supporter of Israel.
Wilders has unsuccessfully tried to form a government since the elections. The main parties trying to form a governing coalition will meet again on Monday in an effort to agree on what form a possible cooperation could have.
The Israeli president was in the Netherlands to attend the opening of a Holocaust museum in Amsterdam on Sunday. At the opening ceremony, Herzog called for prayers for peace and the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7 attack on Israel and still held by the Islamist militants.
Wilders posted a picture on X of his meeting with Herzog and wrote: "I told him I am proud that he visits the Netherlands and that Israel has, and always will have, my full support in its fight against terror."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Dutch
Election
Winner
Israeli
President
Support
Next
Missile-related incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect
0
World News
07:56
Russia's spy service accuses US of trying to meddle in presidential election
World News
07:56
Russia's spy service accuses US of trying to meddle in presidential election
0
Lebanon News
07:23
Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey
Lebanon News
07:23
Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Nahas to LBCI: Obstructing presidential election's a fundamental reason halting IMF path
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Nahas to LBCI: Obstructing presidential election's a fundamental reason halting IMF path
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:42
Italian police arrest three Palestinians on 'terrorism charges'
World News
08:42
Italian police arrest three Palestinians on 'terrorism charges'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:44
Jordan: Israel's Al-Aqsa Mosque restrictions are pushing towards 'explosion'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:44
Jordan: Israel's Al-Aqsa Mosque restrictions are pushing towards 'explosion'
0
Middle East News
07:13
Missile-related incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah
Middle East News
07:13
Missile-related incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-11
Kleiat Airport reopening efforts intensify: Economic benefits at stake
Press Highlights
2023-09-11
Kleiat Airport reopening efforts intensify: Economic benefits at stake
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
04:09
Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: I will personally chair dialogue without any preconditions
Press Highlights
04:09
Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: I will personally chair dialogue without any preconditions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet
3
Lebanon News
06:42
Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
06:42
Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights
4
Lebanon News
12:42
Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan
Lebanon News
12:42
Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More