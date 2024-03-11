Jordan: Israel's Al-Aqsa Mosque restrictions are pushing towards 'explosion'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11 | 07:44
High views

0min
Jordan: Israel's Al-Aqsa Mosque restrictions are pushing towards 'explosion'

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday restrictions imposed by Israel on Muslim worshippers' access to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the Muslim fasting month was pushing the situation towards an "explosion."

In remarks on state media, Safadi said his country rejected Israel's announced move to limit access to the holy site during Ramadan, citing security needs with war raging in Gaza.

Jordan echoes the Palestinian view that such restrictions were an attack on freedom of worship, he said.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Jordan

Israel

Al-Aqsa

Mosque

Restrictions

Explosion

