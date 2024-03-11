UN chief urges for Gaza truce, massive lifesaving aid deliveries

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11 | 10:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN chief urges for Gaza truce, massive lifesaving aid deliveries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN chief urges for Gaza truce, massive lifesaving aid deliveries

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for a truce in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and the conflict in Sudan as the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan begins.

He also called for the release of hostages held by Hamas and the removal of "all obstacles to ensure the delivery of lifesaving aid at the speed and massive scale required" to Gaza, where the U.N. has warned that a quarter of the population are on the brink of famine.

"International humanitarian law lies in tatters," he told reporters. "And a threatened Israeli assault on Rafah could plummet the people of Gaza into an even deeper circle of hell."

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Secretary-General

Antonio Guterres

Israel

Hamas

War

Gaza Strip

Ramadan

LBCI Next
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in the shadow of Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49

Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:12

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08

Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in the Gaza Strip rises to 30,717 and 72,156 wounded since the start of the war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43

Citing Gaza war uncertainty, Israel's monetary policy committee votes to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:17

Israel announces revised Eurovision song after lyrics controversy

LBCI
World News
08:42

Italian police arrest three Palestinians on 'terrorism charges'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:44

Jordan: Israel's Al-Aqsa Mosque restrictions are pushing towards 'explosion'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-10

Grand Jaafari Mufti urges Lebanon to fortify resistance, calls for unity against external pressure

LBCI
World News
08:14

Kremlin: Appeal by Pope Francis for Ukraine talks is quite understandable

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05

Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More