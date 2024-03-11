Israeli army: We are still verifying the possibility of Marwan Issa's death in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11 | 15:35
Israeli army: We are still verifying the possibility of Marwan Issa&#39;s death in Gaza
Israeli army: We are still verifying the possibility of Marwan Issa's death in Gaza

The Israeli army said on Monday that it is still trying to confirm whether Marwan Issa, a prominent leader in Hamas, was killed in an airstrike on an underground complex in central Gaza.

Military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the targeted complex was used by Marwan Issa, along with others, as the Hamas' deputy military leader and one of the planners of the October 7th Hamas attack that ignited the Gaza war. However, he added that it is not yet clear whether Issa was killed.

Hagari stated, "We are still examining the results of the attack, and we have not yet received final confirmation." He mentioned that confirmation is more complicated as the target was underground.

Reuters
 
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in the shadow of Gaza war
