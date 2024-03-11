The Israeli army said on Monday that it is still trying to confirm whether Marwan Issa, a prominent leader in Hamas, was killed in an airstrike on an underground complex in central Gaza.



Military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the targeted complex was used by Marwan Issa, along with others, as the Hamas' deputy military leader and one of the planners of the October 7th Hamas attack that ignited the Gaza war. However, he added that it is not yet clear whether Issa was killed.



Hagari stated, "We are still examining the results of the attack, and we have not yet received final confirmation." He mentioned that confirmation is more complicated as the target was underground.



Reuters