Australia: Israel must change course in Gaza to maintain international support

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-12 | 02:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Australia: Israel must change course in Gaza to maintain international support
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Australia: Israel must change course in Gaza to maintain international support

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was undermining Israel with his approach to the war in Gaza and urged the country to change course or lose even more international support.

US President Biden said on Saturday that Netanyahu was "hurting Israel more than helping" by conducting the war in a way contrary to the country's values.

Asked about his comments on Tuesday, Wong agreed and said international support for Israel would continue to fray unless it addressed the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza.

"Oct. 7 was a terrorist attack, and the world was rightly very sympathetic to and in solidarity with Israel at that time," Wong said at the Australian Financial Review Business Summit on Tuesday.

"I think the world is horrified with the current situation ... and I would say that unless Israel changes its course, it will continue to lose support."

The war was triggered by the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, in which 1,200 people were killed and 253 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's air and ground assault on Gaza has now killed 31,000 Palestinians, Gaza officials say.

The conflict has displaced most of Gaza's 2.3 million people, and the UN estimates a quarter of the population is at risk of starvation.

Wong's latest comments on Israel are part of a growing chorus of voices among even its stalwart allies calling for the country to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as it plans for an assault on the southern city of Rafah.

Canada, Australia and New Zealand called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in a joint statement last month. Wong said the three countries united to "amplify" their voices.

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday appealed for a truce and said the threatened assault on Rafah could put the people of Gaza in "an even deeper circle of hell."

Israel has said it will not stop its war until it eradicates the Hamas militant organization.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Australia

Penny Wong

Israel

Gaza

October 7

. Attack

War

LBCI Next
Hezbollah's Nasrallah hosts Hamas delegation: Analyzing progress and challenges in Palestine
Israeli army: We are still verifying the possibility of Marwan Issa's death in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:08

Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43

Citing Gaza war uncertainty, Israel's monetary policy committee votes to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged

LBCI
World News
2024-03-11

Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:56

First aid ship to Gaza leaves Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Hezbollah's Nasrallah hosts Hamas delegation: Analyzing progress and challenges in Palestine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:35

Israeli army: We are still verifying the possibility of Marwan Issa's death in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

Waiting for aid: Gaza awaits arrival of humanitarian aid ship amid delays

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

Yellen: Cooperation between Beijing and Washington is "essential" to finance climate change

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-07

Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-01

British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:40

Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:10

One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:14

Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:58

Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More