Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
First aid ship to Gaza leaves Cyprus
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-12 | 03:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
First aid ship to Gaza leaves Cyprus
A ship taking almost 200 tons of food to Gaza left a port in Cyprus early on Tuesday in a pilot project to open a new sea route for aid to a population on the brink of famine.
The charity ship Open Arms was seen sailing out of Larnaca port in Cyprus, towing a barge containing flour, rice, and protein.
The journey to Gaza takes about 15 hours, but a heavy tow barge could make the trip considerably longer, possibly up to 2 days. Cyprus is just over 200 miles (322 km) northwest of Gaza.
The mission, mostly funded by the United Arab Emirates, is being organized by US-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), while Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms is supplying the ship.
"Our goal is to establish a maritime highway of boats and barges stocked with millions of meals continuously headed towards Gaza," said WCK founder Jose Andres and chief executive officer Erin Gore in a statement.
WCK says it has a further 500 tons of aid in Cyprus ready for dispatch.
The charities intend to take aid directly to Gaza, which has been sealed off from the outside world since Israel began its offensive in response to an Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.
With the lack of port infrastructure, WCK has said it was creating a landing jetty in Gaza with material from destroyed buildings and rubble. It is a separate initiative from that announced by the U.S. last week, which plans to build a temporary pier in the enclave to facilitate aid deliveries by sea.
Tuesday's mission, if successful, would effectively signal the first easing of an Israeli naval blockade imposed on Gaza in 2007 after Hamas took control of the Palestinian enclave.
With the humanitarian crisis in Gaza becoming increasingly desperate, international players are scrambling to find alternative routes to supply aid.
Cyprus said its maritime corridor offers a fast-track workaround to getting aid delivered where needed. Cargoes are to undergo security inspections in Cyprus by a team including personnel from Israel, eliminating the need for screenings at its final offloading point to remove potential hold-ups in aid deliveries.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Aid
Cyprus
Ship
Gaza
War
Famine
Israel
Hezbollah's Nasrallah hosts Hamas delegation: Analyzing progress and challenges in Palestine
Previous
