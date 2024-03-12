Central Intelligence Agency Director: There is a possibility of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Tuesday that "there is still a possibility" of reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza despite the continued presence of many complex issues.



Speaking at a hearing before the US House of Representatives, he said, "I think there's still the possibility of such a deal. And as I said, it won't be for lack of trying on our part, working very closely with our Israeli, Qatari, and Egyptian counterparts. This is a very tough process. I don’t think anyone can guarantee success. The only thing I think you can guarantee is that the alternatives are worse."



Reuters