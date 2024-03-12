Gaza conflict claims 'staggering' number of children: UNRWA chief reveals toll

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-12 | 16:42
High views
Gaza conflict claims 'staggering' number of children: UNRWA chief reveals toll
0min
Gaza conflict claims 'staggering' number of children: UNRWA chief reveals toll

In another update regarding the intensifying Gaza conflict, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini revealed the "staggering" number of children killed in the past months. 

"The number of children reported killed in just over four months in Gaza is higher than the number of children killed in four years of wars around the world combined," Lazzarini announced in a post on the "X" platform.

Quoting figures from the United Nations and the Gaza Ministry of Health, he stated that the current conflict "is a war on children. It is a war on their childhood and their future."


 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Conflict

UNRWA

Philippe Lazzarini

Children

War

