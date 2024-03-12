Gaza conflict claims 'staggering' number of children: UNRWA chief reveals toll

Staggering. The number of children reported killed in just over 4 months in #Gaza is higher than the number of children killed in 4 years of wars around the world combined.



This war is a war on children. It is a war on their childhood and their future.#ceasefireNow for the… pic.twitter.com/tYwSNHecpy — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) March 12, 2024

In another update regarding the intensifying Gaza conflict, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini revealed the "staggering" number of children killed in the past months."The number of children reported killed in just over four months in Gaza is higher than the number of children killed in four years of wars around the world combined," Lazzarini announced in a post on the "X" platform.Quoting figures from the United Nations and the Gaza Ministry of Health, he stated that the current conflict "is a war on children. It is a war on their childhood and their future."