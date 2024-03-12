Gaza conflict claims 'staggering' number of children: UNRWA chief reveals toll

Staggering. The number of children reported killed in just over 4 months in #Gaza is higher than the number of children killed in 4 years of wars around the world combined.
This war is a war on children. It is a war on their childhood and their future.#ceasefireNow for the… pic.twitter.com/tYwSNHecpy
— Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) March 12, 2024
