Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-12 | 16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
A source close to the mediation process has informed LBCI that Hamas has agreed to an American-Qatari proposal, abandoning its demand for the full return of northern Gaza's residents.
In a parallel move, Israel has withdrawn its condition for receiving a list of prisoners' names.
"I believe that a truce will occur within the next two days," the source added.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Hamas
Israel
Truce
Qatar
