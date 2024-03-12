Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-12 | 16:58
High views
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours

A source close to the mediation process has informed LBCI that Hamas has agreed to an American-Qatari proposal, abandoning its demand for the full return of northern Gaza's residents. 

In a parallel move, Israel has withdrawn its condition for receiving a list of prisoners' names. 

"I believe that a truce will occur within the next two days," the source added.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Hamas

Israel

Truce

Qatar

