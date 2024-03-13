News
International efforts to deliver aid to Gaza and condemnation of using hunger as 'war weapon'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13 | 06:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
International efforts to deliver aid to Gaza and condemnation of using hunger as 'war weapon'
International efforts are intensifying to find new mechanisms and routes to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip, where its inhabitants are dying of hunger and thirst due to the blockade and destruction caused by the war between Israel and Hamas.
Meanwhile, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, condemned the use of hunger as a "weapon of war."
As an indication of the deteriorating humanitarian situation, the Ministry of Health in the Hamas-controlled sector stated that 27 people have died due to malnutrition and dehydration, most of whom are children.
Meanwhile, efforts to halt the ceasefire continue, but Qatar, the main mediator, said it remains elusive.
However, the war rages on in the sector. A correspondent for Agence France-Presse reported the sound of shelling and airstrikes early Wednesday.
Hamas' media office stated that the Israeli army launched "more than 50 airstrikes," focusing on Deir al-Balah in the center, Khan Yunis, and the towns of Bani Suheila and Al-Qarara and Rafah in the south, and the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City.
The Ministry of Health reported that at least "70 martyrs" had arrived at hospitals, the majority of whom were children, women, and elderly.
On the eve of the third day of Ramadan, it was reported that an airstrike targeted the home of the Azam family in the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza during the pre-dawn meal time, resulting in ten deaths, while another strike targeted the home of the Lulu family in the Daraj neighborhood, resulting in four deaths.
Civil defense reported that the army "demolished more than 17 buildings and residential towers and arrested dozens of citizens, including girls and children, in the northwest of Khan Yunis."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
War
Aid
Delivery
Hunger
Famine
October 7
Israel
Hamas
