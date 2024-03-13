Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll rises to 31,272 people in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13 | 06:38
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll rises to 31,272 people in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll rises to 31,272 people in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war

The Hamas Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 31,272 people since the beginning of the war.

The ministry stated that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 31,272 martyrs and 73,024 injuries as a result of the ongoing aggression for the 159th day in the sector, clarifying that "72% of the victims are children and women."

Israel-Gaza War Updates

EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread
International efforts to deliver aid to Gaza and condemnation of using hunger as 'war weapon'
