Young Palestinian stabs Israeli security personnel near Jerusalem

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13 | 07:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Young Palestinian stabs Israeli security personnel near Jerusalem
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Young Palestinian stabs Israeli security personnel near Jerusalem

The Israeli police announced that a 15-year-old Palestinian boy, riding a bicycle, stabbed Israeli security personnel at a checkpoint in the West Bank before being subdued.

The police said in a statement that the attack occurred around 08:15 (06:15 GMT) at the tunnel checkpoint south of Jerusalem near the junction of the city of Beit Jala in the occupied West Bank.

The police added, "While security forces were conducting inspection procedures, the boy pulled out a knife and began stabbing police officers at the scene." 

They added that a security guard attempted to stop him, and "a force from the Israeli army intervened by firing towards the attacker and then subduing him without further injuries occurring." The condition of the attacker is unknown.

The source clarified that "as a result of this attack, two security personnel were moderately injured and were transferred to receive medical treatment at the hospital."
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Security Personnel

Attack

Palestinian

West Bank

LBCI Next
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59

Death of two Palestinians by Israeli forces in West Bank raid after deadly night

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-10

Gaza Health Ministry: 31,045 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05

30,631 Palestinians killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01

Ministry of Health in Gaza: 30,228 Palestinians killed due to Israeli attacks since October 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06

Israeli parliament to approve amended 2024 budget to fund Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike

LBCI
World News
07:29

EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll rises to 31,272 people in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:29

Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Israeli army urges Gaza residents to ‘not delay’ evacuation operations

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:29

Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58

Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day

LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:12

Army Command: Specialized unit examining unexploded rocket found in Hrajel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More