Young Palestinian stabs Israeli security personnel near Jerusalem

The Israeli police announced that a 15-year-old Palestinian boy, riding a bicycle, stabbed Israeli security personnel at a checkpoint in the West Bank before being subdued.



The police said in a statement that the attack occurred around 08:15 (06:15 GMT) at the tunnel checkpoint south of Jerusalem near the junction of the city of Beit Jala in the occupied West Bank.



The police added, "While security forces were conducting inspection procedures, the boy pulled out a knife and began stabbing police officers at the scene."



They added that a security guard attempted to stop him, and "a force from the Israeli army intervened by firing towards the attacker and then subduing him without further injuries occurring." The condition of the attacker is unknown.



The source clarified that "as a result of this attack, two security personnel were moderately injured and were transferred to receive medical treatment at the hospital."