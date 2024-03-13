News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Young Palestinian stabs Israeli security personnel near Jerusalem
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13 | 07:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Young Palestinian stabs Israeli security personnel near Jerusalem
The Israeli police announced that a 15-year-old Palestinian boy, riding a bicycle, stabbed Israeli security personnel at a checkpoint in the West Bank before being subdued.
The police said in a statement that the attack occurred around 08:15 (06:15 GMT) at the tunnel checkpoint south of Jerusalem near the junction of the city of Beit Jala in the occupied West Bank.
The police added, "While security forces were conducting inspection procedures, the boy pulled out a knife and began stabbing police officers at the scene."
They added that a security guard attempted to stop him, and "a force from the Israeli army intervened by firing towards the attacker and then subduing him without further injuries occurring." The condition of the attacker is unknown.
The source clarified that "as a result of this attack, two security personnel were moderately injured and were transferred to receive medical treatment at the hospital."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Security Personnel
Attack
Palestinian
West Bank
Next
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59
Death of two Palestinians by Israeli forces in West Bank raid after deadly night
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59
Death of two Palestinians by Israeli forces in West Bank raid after deadly night
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-10
Gaza Health Ministry: 31,045 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-10
Gaza Health Ministry: 31,045 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05
30,631 Palestinians killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05
30,631 Palestinians killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 30,228 Palestinians killed due to Israeli attacks since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 30,228 Palestinians killed due to Israeli attacks since October 7
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Israeli parliament to approve amended 2024 budget to fund Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Israeli parliament to approve amended 2024 budget to fund Gaza war
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
07:37
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
0
World News
07:29
EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread
World News
07:29
EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll rises to 31,272 people in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll rises to 31,272 people in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:29
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:29
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Israeli army urges Gaza residents to ‘not delay’ evacuation operations
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Israeli army urges Gaza residents to ‘not delay’ evacuation operations
0
Press Highlights
01:56
Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions
Press Highlights
01:56
Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:24
Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan
Lebanon News
09:24
Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:29
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:29
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
4
Lebanon News
09:44
Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day
Lebanon News
09:44
Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day
5
Middle East News
10:33
Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months
Middle East News
10:33
Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months
6
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
7
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
8
Lebanon News
13:12
Army Command: Specialized unit examining unexploded rocket found in Hrajel
Lebanon News
13:12
Army Command: Specialized unit examining unexploded rocket found in Hrajel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More