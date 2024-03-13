UNRWA announces casualties in a strike targeting its largest warehouses in Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13 | 09:50
UNRWA announces casualties in a strike targeting its largest warehouses in Rafah
0min
UNRWA announces casualties in a strike targeting its largest warehouses in Rafah

Juliette Touma, spokesperson for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), told AFP that a flour distribution center belonging to the agency was hit by shelling in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Touma stated, "We can confirm that a warehouse/distribution center belonging to the agency was shelled.''

She added, ''We do not have further information about what exactly happened," before mentioning, "There are several casualties."

Meanwhile, the Hamas Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated that four people were killed in shelling targeting the warehouse in the Jenin neighborhood in central Rafah.

AFP
Death of two Palestinians by Israeli forces in West Bank raid after deadly night
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
