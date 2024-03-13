News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli forces shoot three Palestinians in separate incidents in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13 | 10:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli forces shoot three Palestinians in separate incidents in West Bank
Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians in two separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, bringing to six the number of Palestinians killed within hours in the Palestinian territory.
Violence in the West Bank, which had already been on the rise for more than a year, has worsened since the start of the war in Gaza, where health authorities said dozens more people had been killed in the latest Israeli airstrikes.
Yousef Nimer, who witnessed an overnight raid on the West Bank city of Jenin, said Israeli forces fired at people he was sitting with outside a hospital as they finished Suhur, the last meal before sunrise during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
"I told them, look, there is something coming towards us. We ran away, then a sniper started to shoot at us," said 16-year-old Nimer, who was wounded and pointed to a hole in one of the hospital's walls which he said had been made by a bullet.
"Some crawled and some ran away. The people who ran away got injured and those who crawled were saved."
Later on Wednesday, Israeli police said an armed civilian guard and a soldier had shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian suspected of a stabbing attack at a military checkpoint between Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Israel's ambulance service said two security personnel sustained mild to moderate stab wounds and were taken to hospital.
Israeli police said Israeli forces had overnight shot dead a 13-year-old Palestinian from a refugee camp on Jerusalem's outskirts, and the Palestine Red Crescent said two other Palestinians had been killed at a checkpoint.
The police said the boy was shot after aiming fireworks at forces stationed in an observation post.
In the checkpoint incident, the police said five people were seen igniting explosives and intended to hurl them at the road, prompting Israeli forces to open fire and arrest the suspects. It did not confirm any deaths.
Israel has stepped up raids in the West Bank since the Gaza war began, with United Nations' records showing that at least 358 people have been killed there since Oct. 7.
Israel has also been exchanging fire with Iran-aligned Hezbollah across the border with Lebanon. Israeli and Hamas officials said an Israeli drone strike on a car outside the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Wednesday had killed a member of Hamas from the nearby Palestinian camp of Rashidieh.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestinians
West Bank
Gaza
Forces
Next
Death of two Palestinians by Israeli forces in West Bank raid after deadly night
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59
Death of two Palestinians by Israeli forces in West Bank raid after deadly night
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59
Death of two Palestinians by Israeli forces in West Bank raid after deadly night
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-10
Gaza Health Ministry: 31,045 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-10
Gaza Health Ministry: 31,045 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05
30,631 Palestinians killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05
30,631 Palestinians killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 30,228 Palestinians killed due to Israeli attacks since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-01
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 30,228 Palestinians killed due to Israeli attacks since October 7
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:16
UN report: Israeli tank strike killed 'clearly identifiable' Reuters reporter
Lebanon News
12:16
UN report: Israeli tank strike killed 'clearly identifiable' Reuters reporter
0
World News
10:30
US pause on UN Palestinian relief agency funding may become permanent
World News
10:30
US pause on UN Palestinian relief agency funding may become permanent
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:50
UNRWA announces casualties in a strike targeting its largest warehouses in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:50
UNRWA announces casualties in a strike targeting its largest warehouses in Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Israeli parliament to approve amended 2024 budget to fund Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Israeli parliament to approve amended 2024 budget to fund Gaza war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:31
National Moderation bloc briefs Derian on presidential elections: Kheir affirms continuation with Mufti's support
Lebanon News
09:31
National Moderation bloc briefs Derian on presidential elections: Kheir affirms continuation with Mufti's support
0
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-12
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children
Lebanon News
2023-10-12
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:29
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:29
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
4
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
5
Lebanon News
05:27
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
Lebanon News
05:27
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
6
Press Highlights
02:58
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
Press Highlights
02:58
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
7
Press Highlights
01:34
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
Press Highlights
01:34
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
8
Lebanon News
07:37
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
07:37
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More