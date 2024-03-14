News
Axios: US expected to impose new sanctions against occupied West Bank outposts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-14 | 04:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Axios: US expected to impose new sanctions against occupied West Bank outposts
The Biden Administration is expected to impose new sanctions on two illegal outposts in the occupied West Bank that were used as a base for attacks by "extremist" Israeli settlers against Palestinians, Axios reported late on Wednesday, citing three US officials.
The sanctions, expected to be imposed as soon as Thursday, are intended to send a message that the US is not only targeting individuals but also entities involved in providing logistical and financial support to attacks against Palestinians, Axios said citing one US official.
New sanctions will also be imposed on three Israeli settlers, the US officials told Axios.
The US State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Axios report.
The Biden administration in February had imposed sanctions on four Israeli men it accused of being involved in settler violence in the West Bank, signaling growing US displeasure with the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Axios
US
Sanctions
Occupied
West Bank
Settlements
Violence
