Death toll in Gaza reaches 31,341 martyrs, Health Ministry says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-14 | 05:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Death toll in Gaza reaches 31,341 martyrs, Health Ministry says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Death toll in Gaza reaches 31,341 martyrs, Health Ministry says

The Gaza Ministry of Health stated on Thursday that Israeli forces caused the death of 69 individuals, wounding 110 people in the past 24 hours.

In its daily report, the Health Ministry said on the 160th day of the conflict that the death toll from the Israeli attacks has risen to 31,341 martyrs and 73,134 injuries since October 7th.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Death

Gaza

Health Ministry

Isreal

LBCI Next
Israeli fire kills six Gazans, wounds dozens awaiting aid trucks, say Palestinian health officials
Axios: US expected to impose new sanctions against occupied West Bank outposts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll rises to 31,272 people in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 30,960 since the outbreak of the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 30,878 since the outbreak of the war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:47

UKMTO: Vessel reports explosion near it southeast of Aden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:31

Second ship loaded with Gaza aid from Cyprus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Israeli fire kills six Gazans, wounds dozens awaiting aid trucks, say Palestinian health officials

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:36

Axios: US expected to impose new sanctions against occupied West Bank outposts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-12

Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-14

Geagea meets with Shea at Maarab

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17

Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158

LBCI
World News
03:32

Delta Air to restart flights to Israel starting June 7

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:29

US can stop Gaza aggression; Palestinian factions united to end conflict: Hezbollah's Nasrallah says in televised speech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:06

Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:01

Bekaa Valley: A new 'frontline' in Israel's target list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

UN report: Israeli tank strike killed 'clearly identifiable' Reuters reporter

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:28

Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More