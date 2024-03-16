News
Gaza crisis update: Toll of Israeli attacks reaches 31,553
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-16
Gaza crisis update: Toll of Israeli attacks reaches 31,553
Amid the ongoing conflict affecting the Gaza Strip for the 162nd day, the Health Ministry said in its daily report that Israeli forces committed seven massacres against families in the Strip.
These attacks resulted in the death of 63 individuals and 112 wounded during the past 24 hours.
It said that there are still casualties under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.
"The toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 31,553 martyrs and 73,546 injuries since October 7th," it added.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
War
Health Ministry
Israel
Death
Toll
Injuries
Next
Hamas and the Houthis hold rare meeting: AFP sources
Aid supply ship from Cyprus arrives on Gaza coast; weather slows delivery
Previous
