Gaza crisis update: Toll of Israeli attacks reaches 31,553

Amid the ongoing conflict affecting the Gaza Strip for the 162nd day, the Health Ministry said in its daily report that Israeli forces committed seven massacres against families in the Strip.



These attacks resulted in the death of 63 individuals and 112 wounded during the past 24 hours.



It said that there are still casualties under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.



"The toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 31,553 martyrs and 73,546 injuries since October 7th," it added.