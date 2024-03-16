Hamas and the Houthis hold rare meeting: AFP sources

Palestinian sources informed Agence France-Presse on Friday evening that a rare meeting was held last week between leaders of the Hamas movement and the Yemeni Houthis to discuss "mechanisms for coordinating resistance activities" against Israel.



One of these sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "An important meeting was held last week attended by senior leaders from Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and Yemen's Ansar Allah."



He added that during this meeting, "Mechanisms for coordination between these factions regarding resistance activities in the coming stage were discussed."



According to another source, who also requested anonymity, "The Ansar Allah [movement] affirmed during the meeting that it will continue its operations in the Red Sea against ships heading to the enemy state [Israel] to support Palestinian resistance."



The source added that the meeting also discussed "the role of Ansar Allah with Palestinian factions, especially with the possibility of Israel invading Rafah."