UN agency in Gaza reveals one in three children under 2 is 'acutely malnourished'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-16 | 08:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN agency in Gaza reveals one in three children under 2 is &#39;acutely malnourished&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
UN agency in Gaza reveals one in three children under 2 is 'acutely malnourished'

One in three children under age 2 in northern Gaza is now acutely malnourished and famine is looming, the main UN agency operating in the Palestinian enclave said on Saturday.

"Children's malnutrition is spreading fast and reaching unprecedented levels in Gaza," the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said in a social media post.

More than five months into Israel's air and ground campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas' attack on Oct. 7, much of the enclave is in ruins with most of its 2.3 million population displaced and facing a major humanitarian crisis.

Hospitals in Gaza have reported some children dying of malnutrition and dehydration.

The international food insecurity watchdog, the IPC, is expected to report soon on the extent of the hunger crisis in Gaza after saying in December there was a risk of famine in the projection period through May.

For the IPC to declare famine, at least 20 percent of the population must be suffering extreme food shortages, with one in three children acutely malnourished and two people out of every 10,000 dying daily from starvation or malnutrition and disease.

Western countries have called on Israel to do more to allow in aid, with the UN saying it faced "overwhelming obstacles" including crossing closures, onerous vetting, restrictions on movement and unrest inside Gaza.

Israel says it puts no limit on humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and blames slow aid delivery on incapacity or inefficiency among UN agencies.

Air and sea relief deliveries into Gaza have started, but aid agencies say these are no substitute for bringing in supplies by land.

A first delivery into Gaza by the World Central Kitchen, pioneering a new sea route via Cyprus, arrived on Thursday and was off-loaded, the charity said.

Israel has accused UNRWA of complicity with Hamas, saying some staff members took part in the Oct. 7 attack and calling for the agency to be dismantled. Several major donors have paused funding over the allegations.

UNRWA denies complicity with Hamas and said in February that it had dismissed 12 of its 13,000 staff in Gaza shortly after Israel accused them of involvement. The UN oversight body and UNRWA itself have launched investigations that have yet to report.

European Union humanitarian chief Janez Lenarcic said on Thursday he had seen no evidence from Israel yet to back up its accusations.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Children

Gaza

Famine

Palestine

UNRWA

LBCI Next
Mossad chief to restart Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha with Qatari PM and Egyptian officials: Reuters source
Hamas and the Houthis hold rare meeting: AFP sources
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-12

Gaza conflict claims 'staggering' number of children: UNRWA chief reveals toll

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15

UNRWA estimates nearly 23 million tons of debris spread across Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08

UNRWA on Women's Day: 63 women being killed each day in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06

Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19

El-Sisi: Egypt will not allow forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:15

Netanyahu: Schumer speech calling for Israel election was inappropriate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59

Germany's Scholz: Rafah assault would make regional peace 'very difficult'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Aid reaches northern Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Aid reaches northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-14

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Joint efforts for resolution: Mikati and Cypriot FM discuss migration crisis and regional stability

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-08

Hamas Movement calls for general mobilization and confrontation of the occupation in all locations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More