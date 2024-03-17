Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in Gaza rises to 31,645 and 73,676 wounded since the beginning of the war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-17 | 04:23
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in Gaza rises to 31,645 and 73,676 wounded since the beginning of the war
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in Gaza rises to 31,645 and 73,676 wounded since the beginning of the war

The Hamas Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 31,645, with 73,676 individuals wounded since the start of the war between Israel and the movement on the seventh of October.

The ministry emphasized in a statement that 92 people were killed and 130 were injured in the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli airstrikes and shelling.

It noted that many of the casualties remain under the rubble or in the streets, making it difficult to reach them.

AFP
