Netanyahu: International pressure won't halt Israeli ground attack in Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-17 | 07:28
Netanyahu: International pressure won&#39;t halt Israeli ground attack in Rafah
Netanyahu: International pressure won't halt Israeli ground attack in Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Sunday that his country's forces would proceed with a planned ground attack in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, despite warnings that it could result in significant casualties.

During the opening of the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu stated, "No amount of international pressure will deter us from achieving all the goals of the war, and to do so, we will also move into Rafah."

AFP
