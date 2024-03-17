Netanyahu: Israel will push with Gaza offensive

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-17 | 07:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu: Israel will push with Gaza offensive
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu: Israel will push with Gaza offensive

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel's allies have a short memory regarding Hamas' October 7 attack and that Israel would push on with its Gaza offensive despite growing international pressure.

"To our friends in the international community, I say: is your memory so short? So quickly you forgot about October 7, the worst massacre committed against Jews since the Holocaust?" Netanyahu said at the start of his cabinet meeting.

"So quickly, you are ready to deny Israel the right to defend itself against the monsters of Hamas?"

Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would push on with its offensive in Gaza, including in the city of Rafah while evacuating civilians from combat zones.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Netanyahu

Israel

Gaza

Offensive

Hamas

LBCI Next
Aid reaches northern Gaza
Netanyahu: International pressure won't halt Israeli ground attack in Rafah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07

Netanyahu: Israel will push on with offensive against Hamas, including in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15

Israel rejects Hamas truce offer as aid ship reaches Gaza coast

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19

El-Sisi: Egypt will not allow forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:15

Netanyahu: Schumer speech calling for Israel election was inappropriate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59

Germany's Scholz: Rafah assault would make regional peace 'very difficult'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Aid reaches northern Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Aid reaches northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-14

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Joint efforts for resolution: Mikati and Cypriot FM discuss migration crisis and regional stability

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-08

Hamas Movement calls for general mobilization and confrontation of the occupation in all locations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More