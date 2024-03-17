Netanyahu: Schumer speech calling for Israel election was inappropriate

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-17 | 10:15
High views
Netanyahu: Schumer speech calling for Israel election was inappropriate
Netanyahu: Schumer speech calling for Israel election was inappropriate

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN on Sunday that US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's speech in which he urged new elections in Israel was "totally inappropriate."

In a speech, opens new tab on the Senate floor on Thursday, Schumer, a longtime supporter of Israel and the highest-ranking Jewish US elected official, called for new elections in Israel and said Netanyahu was an obstacle to peace.

"I think what he said is totally inappropriate. It's inappropriate to go to a sister democracy and try to replace the elected leadership there," Netanyahu said in the CNN interview.

The speech reflected growing frustration in Washington with Netanyahu, his management of the war with Hamas, failure to do more to protect Palestinian civilians and perceived obstruction of aid deliveries in Gaza. 

International criticism of US support for Israel has mounted due to the death toll and starvation crisis in the coastal enclave.

Schumer said it would be a "grave mistake" for Israel to reject a two-state solution and urged negotiators in the Israel-Gaza conflict to do everything possible to secure a ceasefire, free hostages and get aid into Gaza.

President Joe Biden said on Friday that Schumer's comments echoed the concerns, opens new tab of many Americans, describing the remarks as a "good speech."

Schumer also criticized Palestinians who support Islamist group Hamas, and said Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas should also step aside.




