El-Sisi: Egypt will not allow forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on Sunday that his country would not allow the forced displacement of the Palestinians from Gaza, according to a statement from his spokesman.



He made the remarks during a meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission.



El-Sisi stressed the necessity of reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and reaffirmed Egypt's rejection of the forced displacement of the Palestinians outside their land.