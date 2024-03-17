El-Sisi: Egypt will not allow forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-17 | 12:19
LBCI
El-Sisi: Egypt will not allow forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza
El-Sisi: Egypt will not allow forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on Sunday that his country would not allow the forced displacement of the Palestinians from Gaza, according to a statement from his spokesman.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission.

El-Sisi stressed the necessity of reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and reaffirmed Egypt's rejection of the forced displacement of the Palestinians outside their land.
 
