Oxfam accuses Israel of "deliberately" preventing entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza

2024-03-18 | 03:31
Oxfam accuses Israel of "deliberately" preventing entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
2min
Oxfam accuses Israel of "deliberately" preventing entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza

The non-governmental organization Oxfam accused Israel of deliberately preventing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, including food and medical supplies, in violation of international humanitarian law.

Oxfam stated in a report: "Despite its responsibility as an occupying power, Israel's practices and decisions systematically and intentionally continue to obstruct and prevent any meaningful international humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip."

The NGO particularly condemned the ineffective and unfair aid inspection protocols, which led to an average delay of twenty days for trucks to enter the Palestinian territory.

It also condemned attacks against humanitarian workers, aid structures, and humanitarian convoys.

The NGO criticized the daily ban on some dual-use equipment, materials considered usable for military purposes.

Oxfam explained that water bags or testing tools were rejected in one of its shipments without reason before being later approved.

Moreover, some essential equipment for its staff, such as communication tools, protective gear, or generators to power its offices, are also subject to restrictions.

The NGO also highlighted restrictions imposed on humanitarian workers' access, especially in the northern Gaza Strip.

AFP
