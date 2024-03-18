EU's Borrell says Israel is provoking famine in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18 | 06:25
High views
EU's Borrell says Israel is provoking famine in Gaza
EU's Borrell says Israel is provoking famine in Gaza

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that Israel is provoking famine in Gaza and using starvation as a weapon of war, an accusation Israel's foreign minister rejected.

"In Gaza we are no longer on the brink of famine, we are in a state of famine, affecting thousands of people," Borrell said at the opening of a conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza in Brussels.

"This is unacceptable. Starvation is used as a weapon of war. Israel is provoking famine."

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz in a response urged Borrell to "stop attacking Israel and recognize our right to self-defense against Hamas' crimes."

Katz in a post on X said Israel allowed "extensive humanitarian aid into Gaza by land, air, and sea for anyone willing to help", but that help was "violently disturbed" by Hamas militants with "collaboration" by the UN's aid agency UNRWA.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

EU

Josep Borrell

Israel

Famine

Gaza

Israel

UNRWA chief says hunger in Gaza is "man-made"
Gaza Health Ministry: 31,726 killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
