Israeli army says 250 soldiers killed since start of Gaza ground offensive

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18 | 06:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army says 250 soldiers killed since start of Gaza ground offensive
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army says 250 soldiers killed since start of Gaza ground offensive

The number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza has reached 250 since ground operations in the Hamas-ruled territory began in late October, according to the latest toll on the army's website on Monday.

The 250th soldier was killed on Monday in what a security source said was the operation centered on the Al-Shifa hospital complex, Gaza’s largest hospital.



AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Army

Soldiers

Killed

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid
UNRWA chief says hunger in Gaza is "man-made"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-23

Israeli Army says 21 soldiers killed in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-24

Israeli army reports 152 soldiers killed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05

Israeli army says forces killed dozens of Palestinian militants in Gaza operations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-18

Israeli army: Our forces killed about 60 Palestinian militants in Gaza in the past 24 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Israel asks ICJ not to order new measures over Gaza hunger

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30

Israeli forces kill 20 gunmen in Al Shifa hospital

LBCI
World News
10:29

Canadian parliament to vote on motion backing Palestinian statehood

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58

UN-backed monitor: Gaza suffers famine-level shortages, mass death imminent

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections

LBCI
World News
2023-08-04

The United States suspects that two US Navy members spied for China

LBCI
World News
2024-02-07

Explosion near Pakistan candidate's office kills 12 on eve of election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27

Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:26

Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:19

Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42

UN-backed report: Famine expected by May in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More