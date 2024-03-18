News
UN-backed report: Famine expected by May in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18 | 07:42
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UN-backed report: Famine expected by May in Gaza
Famine is expected between now and May in the north of the Gaza Strip, a UN-backed report said on Monday, after more than five months of war that have shattered the Palestinian territory, killed thousands, and cut off supplies.
Across the whole of the besieged enclave, the number of people facing "catastrophic hunger" has risen to 1.1 million, about half the population, the report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said.
"Famine is now projected and imminent in the North Gaza and Gaza Governorates and is expected to become manifest during the projection period from mid-March 2024 to May 2024," it said.
The assessment by the UN-backed initiative - a scale used by UN agencies, regional bodies, and aid groups - comes amid global pressure on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave of 2.3 million people.
Some 300,000 are cut off by fighting in the north.
The EU accused Israel on Monday of provoking famine and using starvation as a weapon of war - claims that Israel rejects, saying it does not target civilians and is only interested in eliminating the militant Islamist movement Hamas.
The number of people deemed at risk of catastrophic hunger in Gaza is nearly double the figure reported in December when the last IPC on Gaza was issued, and there was already record hunger.
"From mid-March to mid-July, in the most likely scenario and under the assumption of an escalation of the conflict including a ground offensive in Rafah (city), half of the population of the Gaza Strip (1.11 million people) is expected to face catastrophic conditions," the IPC said.
Israel has said it has a plan to assault Rafah, the southern Gaza city bordering Egypt, to root out Hamas fighters, but it is also involved in mediation talks about a possible truce.
The IPC analysis said famine could still be avoided if Israel and Hamas stop fighting and aid organizations gain increased access.
"The actions needed to prevent famine require an immediate political decision for a ceasefire together with a significant and immediate increase in humanitarian and commercial access to the entire population of Gaza," it said.
"All efforts must be made to ensure the provision of food, water, medicines, and protection of civilians, as well as to restore and provide health, water, sanitation services, and energy."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Famine
Gaza
Israel
War
UN
Hamas
Next
Egypt: US should make clear to Israel consequences of Rafah operation
Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid
Previous
