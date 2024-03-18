WHO chief expresses worry over Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18 | 08:56
WHO chief expresses worry over Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
WHO chief expresses worry over Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

The World Health Organization chief on Monday voiced concern about the Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza after an Israeli raid of the site.

"Hospitals should never be battlegrounds. We are terribly worried about the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, which is endangering health workers, patients, and civilians," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media platform X.
Palestinian health authorities said the Israeli operation had caused multiple casualties and set off a fierce fire, while Israel's military said Hamas leaders were using the site.

Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates

