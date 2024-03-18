The World Health Organization chief on Monday voiced concern about the Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza after an Israeli raid of the site.



"Hospitals should never be battlegrounds. We are terribly worried about the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, which is endangering health workers, patients, and civilians," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media platform X.

Palestinian health authorities said the Israeli operation had caused multiple casualties and set off a fierce fire, while Israel's military said Hamas leaders were using the site.



Reuters