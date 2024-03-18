Hospitals should never be battlegrounds. We are terribly worried about the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital in northern #Gaza, which is endangering health workers, patients and civilians.
The hospital has only recently restored minimal health services. Any hostilities or…
— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 18, 2024
