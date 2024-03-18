News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN-backed monitor: Gaza suffers famine-level shortages, mass death imminent
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18 | 09:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN-backed monitor: Gaza suffers famine-level shortages, mass death imminent
Food shortages in parts of the Gaza Strip have already far exceeded famine levels, and mass death is now imminent without an immediate ceasefire and surge of food into areas cut off by fighting, the global hunger monitor said on Monday.
The UN-backed Integrated Food-Security Phase Classification, or IPC, which formally declares famines, said two of its three criteria - the overall shortage of food and prevalence of malnutrition - had probably already been met.
It did not have enough full data on death rates, its third criterion, but believed residents in affected areas would be dying of starvation and malnutrition at famine scale imminently, and children under four may already be.
"The actions needed to prevent famine require an immediate political decision for a ceasefire together with a significant and immediate increase in humanitarian and commercial access to the entire population of Gaza," it said.
"All efforts must be made to ensure the provision of food, water, medicines, and protection of civilians, as well as to restore and provide health, water, and sanitation services, and energy."
In all, 1.1 million Gazans, around half the population, were experiencing "catastrophic" shortages of food, the worst category, with around 300,000 in the areas now facing the prospect of famine-scale death rates.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Monitor
Gaza
Famine
Shortages
Death
Israel
Next
Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
EU's von der Leyen says Gaza facing famine, ceasefire needed rapidly
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-09
Israeli army announces the death of nine of its soldiers in Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-09
Israeli army announces the death of nine of its soldiers in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-12-28
Israeli media reports air defense activation, Israeli army announces death of soldier in Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-12-28
Israeli media reports air defense activation, Israeli army announces death of soldier in Gaza Strip
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israel asks ICJ not to order new measures over Gaza hunger
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israel asks ICJ not to order new measures over Gaza hunger
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11
Israel blocks UNRWA chief from entering Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11
Israel blocks UNRWA chief from entering Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israel asks ICJ not to order new measures over Gaza hunger
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israel asks ICJ not to order new measures over Gaza hunger
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30
Israeli forces kill 20 gunmen in Al Shifa hospital
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30
Israeli forces kill 20 gunmen in Al Shifa hospital
0
World News
10:29
Canadian parliament to vote on motion backing Palestinian statehood
World News
10:29
Canadian parliament to vote on motion backing Palestinian statehood
0
World News
09:55
Biden, Netanyahu set to speak on Monday, report says
World News
09:55
Biden, Netanyahu set to speak on Monday, report says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:59
Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections
Lebanon News
09:59
Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections
0
World News
2023-08-04
The United States suspects that two US Navy members spied for China
World News
2023-08-04
The United States suspects that two US Navy members spied for China
0
World News
2024-02-07
Explosion near Pakistan candidate's office kills 12 on eve of election
World News
2024-02-07
Explosion near Pakistan candidate's office kills 12 on eve of election
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:40
Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis
Lebanon News
05:40
Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27
Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27
Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus
6
Press Highlights
01:56
Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations
Press Highlights
01:56
Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations
7
Press Highlights
04:19
Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks
Press Highlights
04:19
Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42
UN-backed report: Famine expected by May in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42
UN-backed report: Famine expected by May in Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More