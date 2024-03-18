UN-backed monitor: Gaza suffers famine-level shortages, mass death imminent

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18 | 09:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN-backed monitor: Gaza suffers famine-level shortages, mass death imminent
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN-backed monitor: Gaza suffers famine-level shortages, mass death imminent

Food shortages in parts of the Gaza Strip have already far exceeded famine levels, and mass death is now imminent without an immediate ceasefire and surge of food into areas cut off by fighting, the global hunger monitor said on Monday.

The UN-backed Integrated Food-Security Phase Classification, or IPC, which formally declares famines, said two of its three criteria - the overall shortage of food and prevalence of malnutrition - had probably already been met.

It did not have enough full data on death rates, its third criterion, but believed residents in affected areas would be dying of starvation and malnutrition at famine scale imminently, and children under four may already be.

"The actions needed to prevent famine require an immediate political decision for a ceasefire together with a significant and immediate increase in humanitarian and commercial access to the entire population of Gaza," it said.

"All efforts must be made to ensure the provision of food, water, medicines, and protection of civilians, as well as to restore and provide health, water, and sanitation services, and energy."

In all, 1.1 million Gazans, around half the population, were experiencing "catastrophic" shortages of food, the worst category, with around 300,000 in the areas now facing the prospect of famine-scale death rates.




Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Monitor

Gaza

Famine

Shortages

Death

Israel

LBCI Next
Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
EU's von der Leyen says Gaza facing famine, ceasefire needed rapidly
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-09

Israeli army announces the death of nine of its soldiers in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-28

Israeli media reports air defense activation, Israeli army announces death of soldier in Gaza Strip

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Israel asks ICJ not to order new measures over Gaza hunger

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11

Israel blocks UNRWA chief from entering Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Israel asks ICJ not to order new measures over Gaza hunger

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30

Israeli forces kill 20 gunmen in Al Shifa hospital

LBCI
World News
10:29

Canadian parliament to vote on motion backing Palestinian statehood

LBCI
World News
09:55

Biden, Netanyahu set to speak on Monday, report says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections

LBCI
World News
2023-08-04

The United States suspects that two US Navy members spied for China

LBCI
World News
2024-02-07

Explosion near Pakistan candidate's office kills 12 on eve of election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27

Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:26

Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:19

Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42

UN-backed report: Famine expected by May in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More