Israeli forces kill 20 gunmen in Al Shifa hospital

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18 | 11:30
Israeli forces kill 20 gunmen in Al Shifa hospital
Israeli forces kill 20 gunmen in Al Shifa hospital

Israeli forces have killed 20 Palestinian gunmen in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital and apprehended dozens of suspected militants, the Israeli military said on Monday.

The military said that it was "continuing to thwart terrorist activity in the Shifa hospital.

"Twenty terrorists have been eliminated at Al Shifa hospital thus far in various engagements, and dozens of apprehended suspects are currently in questioning."

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Forces

Gaza

Al Shifa

Hospital

Gaza

Gunmen

Military

