News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US states it is seeking information on reports of detained Al Jazeera reporter in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18 | 14:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US states it is seeking information on reports of detained Al Jazeera reporter in Gaza
The United States is aware of reports that an Al Jazeera journalist was detained by Israeli Defense Forces, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told a news briefing on Monday, adding that Washington has sought information from Israel on the incident.
Qatar-based Al Jazeera network accused the Israeli forces of "attacking" its correspondent Ismail Alghoul in Gaza while he was working, saying his equipment was also destroyed. IDF was not immediately available for comment on the incident.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Al Jazeera
Journalist
Israel
Washington
Israel
Ismail Alghoul
Gaza
Next
Oxfam accuses Israel of "deliberately" preventing entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:00
Journalist Ismail al-Ghoul released from Israeli detention: Al Jazeera reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:00
Journalist Ismail al-Ghoul released from Israeli detention: Al Jazeera reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid
0
World News
2024-03-03
Washington announces Israel's preliminary approval of truce in Gaza on the eve of new talks
World News
2024-03-03
Washington announces Israel's preliminary approval of truce in Gaza on the eve of new talks
0
World News
2024-02-20
Washington rejects comparisons by Brazilian President of Israeli Campaign on Gaza to Holocaust
World News
2024-02-20
Washington rejects comparisons by Brazilian President of Israeli Campaign on Gaza to Holocaust
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21
UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21
UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14
Israeli Mossad Chief leaves Doha but Gaza negotiations continue
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14
Israeli Mossad Chief leaves Doha but Gaza negotiations continue
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:07
Blinken: 100% of Gaza's population suffers from 'high levels of acute food insecurity'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:07
Blinken: 100% of Gaza's population suffers from 'high levels of acute food insecurity'
0
World News
03:49
Britain's deputy PM defends Israel but calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza
World News
03:49
Britain's deputy PM defends Israel but calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-16
Mossad chief to restart Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha with Qatari PM and Egyptian officials: Reuters source
Middle East News
2024-03-16
Mossad chief to restart Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha with Qatari PM and Egyptian officials: Reuters source
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Nahas to LBCI: Obstructing presidential election's a fundamental reason halting IMF path
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Nahas to LBCI: Obstructing presidential election's a fundamental reason halting IMF path
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
0
Lebanon News
06:05
Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon's future at stake
Lebanon News
06:05
Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon's future at stake
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:38
Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border
News Bulletin Reports
13:38
Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border
3
Lebanon News
09:59
Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections
Lebanon News
09:59
Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections
4
World News
16:14
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
World News
16:14
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock
6
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:31
Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)
News Bulletin Reports
13:31
Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More