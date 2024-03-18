Biden considers that a large-scale Israeli attack on Rafah would be a mistake: White House

2024-03-18 | 15:28
Biden considers that a large-scale Israeli attack on Rafah would be a mistake: White House
Biden considers that a large-scale Israeli attack on Rafah would be a mistake: White House

President Joe Biden considered that a widespread aerial attack by the Israeli army in Rafah would constitute a "mistake," expressing "deep concern" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about this matter, the White House said.

Netanyahu also agreed to Biden's request to send a delegation of senior Israeli officials to Washington to discuss this attack and a possible "alternative approach," as explained by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan indicated that these discussions are also supposed to focus on the possibility of pursuing "another approach" aimed at targeting Hamas in Rafah without launching a major ground attack.

He added that a large-scale military operation in Rafah in the southern part of the Strip near the border with Egypt "would result in more innocent casualties, exacerbate the already dangerous humanitarian situation, and increase chaos in Gaza and Israel's isolation" on the international stage.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Joe Biden

Israel

Attack

Rafah

White House

Jake Sullivan

Oxfam accuses Israel of "deliberately" preventing entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
