Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19 | 03:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza

Twenty Palestinians were killed in the early hours of Tuesday in Israeli air strikes on Rafah and central parts of the Gaza Strip, Gaza health officials said.

In the southern Gaza city of Rafah near the Egyptian border, where over 1 million Palestinians have sought shelter, 14 people were killed and dozens others wounded in strikes that hit several houses and apartments, Gaza medical officials said.

Six more people died in another air strike on a house in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, they added.

In Deir Al-Balah, a town in central Gaza about 14 km (8.6 miles) south of Gaza City, the sounds of explosions mixed with thunder and rain added to the miseries of displaced families in tent camps.

"We are no longer able to distinguish between the sounds of thunder and bombings," Shaban Abdel-Raouf, a father of five in Deir Al-Balah, said via a chat application.

"We used to await the rain and pray to God if it was late. Today, we pray it doesn't rain. The displaced people have enough miseries," he added.

The conflict, now in its sixth month, began when Hamas fighters stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel's assault has killed more than 31,000 Gazans, according to Palestinian health officials.

Negotiations for a ceasefire in the war were due to resume on Monday with an Israeli delegation heading to Qatar.

"We are looking forward to the good news from Qatar. Will it happen this time? Will they seal a deal? Over 2 million people in Gaza are praying they do," said Abdel-Raouf.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian

Israel

Airstrike

Gaza

War

Hamas

Militants

LBCI Next
Britain's deputy PM defends Israel but calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12

Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-15

Hamas Health Ministry reports over 60 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21

UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14

Israeli Mossad Chief leaves Doha but Gaza negotiations continue

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:07

Blinken: 100% of Gaza's population suffers from 'high levels of acute food insecurity'

LBCI
World News
03:49

Britain's deputy PM defends Israel but calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-16

Mossad chief to restart Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha with Qatari PM and Egyptian officials: Reuters source

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Nahas to LBCI: Obstructing presidential election's a fundamental reason halting IMF path

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04

Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon's future at stake

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:38

Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections

LBCI
World News
16:14

White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:24

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:26

Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:31

Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More