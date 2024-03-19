US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that all residents of Gaza are suffering from "high levels of acute food insecurity," emphasizing the urgent need to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.



Blinken said at a press conference in the Philippines during an official visit, "According to the most reliable standards, 100 percent of Gaza's population suffers from high levels of acute food insecurity. This is the first time an entire population has been classified this way."



In an assessment of food security released by UN agencies on Monday, the international body warned of a "catastrophic" food situation for half of the territory's population and an "imminent" famine.



Blinken, citing UN data, said that 100 percent of Gaza's population needs humanitarian assistance compared to 80 percent in Sudan and 70 percent in Afghanistan.



Regarding aid delivery, Blinken said, "It only underscores the importance and necessity for that to be a priority."



He added, "We need more, and we need it to be sustainable, and we want that to be a priority if we're going to respond to the population's needs effectively."



Blinken is visiting Manila as part of a short Asian tour to bolster US support for regional allies in the face of China.



During a joint press conference with his Filipino counterpart, Blinken was asked about measures taken in response to foreign journalists being unable to enter Gaza.



He said, "It is clear that there are significant security considerations in an active war zone that need to be considered."



He added, "But we strongly support the fundamental principle of journalists having access."



