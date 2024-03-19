Israeli Mossad Chief leaves Doha but Gaza negotiations continue

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19 | 07:14
High views
Israeli Mossad Chief leaves Doha but Gaza negotiations continue

The head of the Israeli Mossad left Doha, but negotiations regarding Gaza are ongoing. The Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that despite the departure of Israeli Mossad chief David Barnea from the Qatari capital, Doha, negotiations regarding a truce in Gaza are still ongoing.

Majed Al-Ansari said during a press conference that Barnea "left Doha," adding that "technical teams are meeting while we speak."

Barnea was scheduled to meet with the Qatari Prime Minister and Egyptian officials in these first talks after weeks of intense negotiations involving Qatari, US, and Egyptian mediators. 

These negotiations failed to secure a truce between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) during the holy month of Ramadan, which began last week.

Al-Ansari stated that technical teams are currently discussing the details of a potential agreement after the main negotiators discussed "key issues."

The spokesperson added, "We are now at a stage where we expect to present the counterproposal to Hamas, but this is not the final step in the process."

He continued, "I do not think we have reached a moment where we can say we are close to an agreement. We are cautiously optimistic because the talks have resumed, but it is premature to announce any successes."

AFP
 
