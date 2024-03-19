UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19 | 07:21
High views
0min
UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'

The United Nations stated on Tuesday that the extremely strict restrictions imposed by Israel on the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip, and the possibility of using starvation as a weapon, "may constitute a war crime."

Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said during a press briefing at the United Nations in Geneva that "the scope of the restrictions imposed by Israel on the entry of aid into Gaza, as well as the way it continues to conduct military operations, may amount to the use of starvation as a weapon of war, which constitutes a war crime."

AFP
