Netanyahu says ground incursion is needed to 'destroy' Hamas in Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19 | 09:44
High views
Netanyahu says ground incursion is needed to 'destroy' Hamas in Rafah
Netanyahu says ground incursion is needed to 'destroy' Hamas in Rafah

Destroying Hamas in Rafah would require a ground incursion by Israeli forces, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday following a call by the White House to rethink strategy around the Gaza border city packed with displaced Palestinians.

Briefing lawmakers, Netanyahu said he had made "supremely clear" to US President Joe Biden "that we are determined to complete the elimination of these (Hamas) battalions in Rafah, and there's no way to do that except by going in on the ground."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Rafah

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

White House

Gaza

Palestinians

