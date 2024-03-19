Palestinian clans, factions step in to protect Gaza aid: Reuters sources

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19 | 12:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian clans, factions step in to protect Gaza aid: Reuters sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Palestinian clans, factions step in to protect Gaza aid: Reuters sources

Armed and masked men from an array of clans and factions have started providing security for aid convoys in Gaza as Hamas tries to keep its clout in the enclave, Palestinian officials and sources in the militant group say.

Video footage obtained by Reuters showed a convoy of trucks entering Gaza City with foreign aid overnight, watched by several men armed with AK-47 assault rifles and others wielding sticks.

With Israeli forces sworn to eliminating Hamas since its deadly Oct. 7 raid on Israel, it has become highly risky for anyone linked to the Islamist group to emerge into the open to provide security for aid deliveries to desperate civilians.

So numerous clans, civil society groups and factions - including Hamas's secular political rival Fatah - have stepped in to help provide security for the aid convoys, according to the Palestinian officials and Hamas sources.

They did not identify the clans and factions but said Hamas' ability to rally such groups behind it over security showed it retains influence, and that efforts by Israel to build its own administrative system to keep order in Gaza were being resisted.

"Israel's plan to find some clans to collaborate with its pilot projects of finding an alternative to Hamas didn't succeed but it also showed that Palestinian resistance factions are the only ones who can run the show, in one way or another," said a Palestinian official who asked not to be named.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined comment, saying specific rules of engagement in an active war zone could not be publicly discussed.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian

Clans

Factions

Gaza

Aid

Gaza

Hamas

LBCI Next
Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15

Israel rejects Hamas truce offer as aid ship reaches Gaza coast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-14

Israeli-Palestinian Cooperation in Gaza Aid Distribution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-14

Israeli fire kills six Gazans, wounds dozens awaiting aid trucks, say Palestinian health officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-13

US can stop Gaza aggression; Palestinian factions united to end conflict: Hezbollah's Nasrallah says in televised speech

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:49

At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting a house in central Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
World News
14:14

UNRWA head should be able to visit Gaza operations, US State Dept says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:51

The Rafah conundrum: Israel's challenge and Hamas' demands amidst complex negotiations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:42

White House says US-Israel meeting on Rafah possible early next week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-07

Palestinian Journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira at WAFA agency killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza along with family members

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16

Innocence Shattered: Gazan Children Caught in the Echoes of Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Israeli army establishes new brigade on the Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:48

Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:24

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon's future at stake

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More