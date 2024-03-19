Palestinian clans, factions step in to protect Gaza aid: Reuters sources

Armed and masked men from an array of clans and factions have started providing security for aid convoys in Gaza as Hamas tries to keep its clout in the enclave, Palestinian officials and sources in the militant group say.



Video footage obtained by Reuters showed a convoy of trucks entering Gaza City with foreign aid overnight, watched by several men armed with AK-47 assault rifles and others wielding sticks.



With Israeli forces sworn to eliminating Hamas since its deadly Oct. 7 raid on Israel, it has become highly risky for anyone linked to the Islamist group to emerge into the open to provide security for aid deliveries to desperate civilians.



So numerous clans, civil society groups and factions - including Hamas's secular political rival Fatah - have stepped in to help provide security for the aid convoys, according to the Palestinian officials and Hamas sources.



They did not identify the clans and factions but said Hamas' ability to rally such groups behind it over security showed it retains influence, and that efforts by Israel to build its own administrative system to keep order in Gaza were being resisted.



"Israel's plan to find some clans to collaborate with its pilot projects of finding an alternative to Hamas didn't succeed but it also showed that Palestinian resistance factions are the only ones who can run the show, in one way or another," said a Palestinian official who asked not to be named.



An Israeli military spokesperson declined comment, saying specific rules of engagement in an active war zone could not be publicly discussed.



