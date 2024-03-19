White House says US-Israel meeting on Rafah possible early next week

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19 | 12:42
White House says US-Israel meeting on Rafah possible early next week
White House says US-Israel meeting on Rafah possible early next week

US and Israeli officials will likely meet early next week in Washington to discuss Israel's military operation in Rafah, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, citing deep concerns about reports of imminent famine in Gaza.

Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to send a senior team of military, intelligence and humanitarian officials to Washington for meetings in coming days for comprehensive discussions.

Details were still being worked out, but the meeting would probably occur early next week, she said, adding the White House urged Israel to do more to allow humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza, which a United Nations report on Monday warned faced likely famine in May.

Reuters
 
