News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
White House says US-Israel meeting on Rafah possible early next week
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19 | 12:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
White House says US-Israel meeting on Rafah possible early next week
US and Israeli officials will likely meet early next week in Washington to discuss Israel's military operation in Rafah, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, citing deep concerns about reports of imminent famine in Gaza.
Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to send a senior team of military, intelligence and humanitarian officials to Washington for meetings in coming days for comprehensive discussions.
Details were still being worked out, but the meeting would probably occur early next week, she said, adding the White House urged Israel to do more to allow humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza, which a United Nations report on Monday warned faced likely famine in May.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
White House
US
Israel
Rafah
Karine Jean-Pierre
Next
Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Biden considers that a large-scale Israeli attack on Rafah would be a mistake: White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Biden considers that a large-scale Israeli attack on Rafah would be a mistake: White House
0
World News
2024-03-18
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
World News
2024-03-18
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
0
World News
2024-03-18
Israel to send interagency team to Washington to discuss Rafah, Jake Sullivan states
World News
2024-03-18
Israel to send interagency team to Washington to discuss Rafah, Jake Sullivan states
0
World News
2024-03-18
Egypt: US should make clear to Israel consequences of Rafah operation
World News
2024-03-18
Egypt: US should make clear to Israel consequences of Rafah operation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:49
At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting a house in central Gaza: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:49
At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting a house in central Gaza: Reuters
0
World News
14:14
UNRWA head should be able to visit Gaza operations, US State Dept says
World News
14:14
UNRWA head should be able to visit Gaza operations, US State Dept says
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
The Rafah conundrum: Israel's challenge and Hamas' demands amidst complex negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
The Rafah conundrum: Israel's challenge and Hamas' demands amidst complex negotiations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:00
Palestinian clans, factions step in to protect Gaza aid: Reuters sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:00
Palestinian clans, factions step in to protect Gaza aid: Reuters sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-10
Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil
Middle East News
2024-01-10
Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil
0
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Palestinian Journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira at WAFA agency killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza along with family members
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Palestinian Journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira at WAFA agency killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza along with family members
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16
Innocence Shattered: Gazan Children Caught in the Echoes of Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16
Innocence Shattered: Gazan Children Caught in the Echoes of Conflict
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-27
Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents
Lebanon News
2023-06-27
Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:03
Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet
Lebanon News
10:03
Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet
2
Lebanon News
11:04
Israeli army establishes new brigade on the Syrian-Lebanese border
Lebanon News
11:04
Israeli army establishes new brigade on the Syrian-Lebanese border
3
Middle East News
04:13
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
Middle East News
04:13
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
4
Lebanon News
11:39
Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy
Lebanon News
11:39
Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy
5
Press Highlights
03:37
Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:37
Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon
6
Press Highlights
01:48
Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'
Press Highlights
01:48
Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'
7
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:05
Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon's future at stake
Lebanon News
06:05
Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon's future at stake
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More