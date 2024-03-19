At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting a house in central Gaza: Reuters

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19 | 16:49
High views
At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting a house in central Gaza: Reuters
0min
At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting a house in central Gaza: Reuters

Palestinian health officials said on Tuesday that at least 15 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Rescuers said that rescue operations are still ongoing as some of the victims are believed to be trapped under the rubble of the three-story building.

Reuters
 
