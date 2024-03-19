News
At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting a house in central Gaza: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19 | 16:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting a house in central Gaza: Reuters
Palestinian health officials said on Tuesday that at least 15 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
Rescuers said that rescue operations are still ongoing as some of the victims are believed to be trapped under the rubble of the three-story building.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Israel
Airstrike
Nuseirat
Refugee
Camp
Gaza
