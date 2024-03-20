Cameron: Gaza truce crucial but 'a whole lot of conditions' to meet

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20 | 02:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Cameron: Gaza truce crucial but &#39;a whole lot of conditions&#39; to meet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Cameron: Gaza truce crucial but 'a whole lot of conditions' to meet

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Wednesday said it was vital for a pause in fighting between Israel and militant group Hamas to enable the release of hostages in Gaza, but a lot of conditions first needed to be met for a lasting ceasefire.

Speaking to Reuters during a trip to Thailand, Cameron said attacks on Israeli civilians by Hamas last year and its holding of hostages was inhumane, and the only way for the Palestinian people to have a future was with the militant group out of the picture.

"Crucially, what we must try to do is to turn that pause into a permanent, sustainable truce," Cameron said in an interview during a visit to a Thai air force base.

"We will only do that if a whole lot of conditions are fulfilled... we've got to get Hamas leaders out of Gaza; we have to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure."

His remarks come as Washington launches a new diplomatic push for a ceasefire in the nearly six-month-old war to free hostages and bring in food aid to ward off famine in the Palestinian enclave.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the Middle East this week, where he will meet senior leaders of Egypt and Saudi Arabia to "discuss the right architecture for a lasting peace", though made no mention of a stop in Israel.

Cameron also said a bloody conflict in military-ruled Myanmar was now a "multifaceted civil war," and there was a need for former colonial ruler Britain, Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN, and other countries to step up and help end the fighting.

He said he hoped Britain could play a role in ensuring aid could reach those most in need in Myanmar, which has been embroiled in fighting between the military government on one side and an armed resistance movement and ethnic minority rebels on the other.

Cameron was in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand inspecting Gripen fighter jets built by Sweden's Saab in collaboration with British firms.

He hoped Thailand would procure more in an unspecified deal that he said would be worth 400 million pounds ($508.64 million) to the British economy.

He also said a strategic partnership would be signed between Britain and Thailand that would take ties to a new level.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Britain

David Cameron

Israel

Hamas

Truce

Hostages

Gaza

Ceasefire

War

LBCI Next
Canada halts arms exports to Israel
At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting a house in central Gaza: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-19

Britain's deputy PM defends Israel but calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Israel to offer six-week Gaza truce for 40 hostages in Qatar talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15

Hamas proposes six-week truce in Gaza, suggests exchange of hostages and detainees in stages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15

Israel rejects Hamas truce offer as aid ship reaches Gaza coast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:23

Netanyahu: Israel's operation in Rafah "will take some time"

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48

Osama Hamdan says Israel's response to Hamas' ceasefire proposal was negative

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:09

Saudi Arabia to boost UNRWA funding by $40 million for Gaza relief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:46

Scholz: Ceasefire in Gaza appears more realistic

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
World News
2024-03-18

EU approves sanctions on Hamas, violent West Bank settlers

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-03

Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-29

Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:22

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:10

Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:42

UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:58

Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More