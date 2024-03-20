Israeli army kills 90 gunmen at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20 | 04:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army kills 90 gunmen at Gaza&#39;s Al Shifa hospital
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli army kills 90 gunmen at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital

Israel's military said on Wednesday it had killed around 90 gunmen and arrested 160 in a raid on Gaza's Al Shifa hospital.

Al Shifa, the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital before the war, is now one of the few healthcare facilities that is even partially operational in the north of the territory and has also been housing displaced civilians.

"Over the past day, the troops have eliminated terrorists and located weapons in the hospital area while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment," the military said in a statement.

Israel's raid at the hospital began in the early hours of Monday. The military said it had sent in special forces supported by infantry and tanks based on intelligence that the hospital was again being used by gunmen.

Israel faced fierce criticism last November when troops first raided Al Shifa hospital. The troops uncovered tunnels there, which they said had been used as command and control centers by Hamas. Hamas and medical staff deny the hospital was used for military purposes or to shelter fighters.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Palestine

Al Shifa

Hospital

Gunmen

Palestinian

Attack

LBCI Next
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 31,923 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th
US Congress bans US funds to UNRWA until March 2025
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46

Ministry of Health in Gaza: 31,923 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Israeli forces kill 20 gunmen in Al Shifa hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-10

Gaza Health Ministry: 31,045 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-05

30,631 Palestinians killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:23

Netanyahu: Israel's operation in Rafah "will take some time"

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48

Osama Hamdan says Israel's response to Hamas' ceasefire proposal was negative

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:09

Saudi Arabia to boost UNRWA funding by $40 million for Gaza relief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:46

Scholz: Ceasefire in Gaza appears more realistic

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
World News
2024-03-18

EU approves sanctions on Hamas, violent West Bank settlers

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-03

Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-29

Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:22

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:10

Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:42

UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:58

Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More