Netanyahu: Israel's operation in Rafah "will take some time"
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20 | 11:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu: Israel's operation in Rafah "will take some time"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that preparations are underway to invade Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, but this move "will take some time."
Netanyahu mentioned in a statement that he will soon approve a plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians from combat zones after giving the green light to military operation plans in Rafah.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Rafah
Palestine
War
Plan
Operation
