Netanyahu: Israel's operation in Rafah "will take some time"

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20 | 11:23
High views
Netanyahu: Israel's operation in Rafah "will take some time"
0min
Netanyahu: Israel's operation in Rafah "will take some time"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that preparations are underway to invade Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, but this move "will take some time."

Netanyahu mentioned in a statement that he will soon approve a plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians from combat zones after giving the green light to military operation plans in Rafah.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Rafah

Palestine

War

Plan

Operation

Cameron: Gaza truce crucial but 'a whole lot of conditions' to meet
At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting a house in central Gaza: Reuters
