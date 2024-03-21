Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21 | 04:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th

On Thursday, the Gaza Ministry of Health stated in its daily report that the death toll of the Israeli attacks has risen to 31,988 martyrs and 74,188 injuries since October 7th.

It said that Israeli occupation committed seven "massacres against families in Gaza, resulting in 65 martyrs and 92 injuries admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours." 

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

Death Toll

Israel

Attacks

October 7th

LBCI Next
UN agencies, 36 countries discuss ways to expedite aid to Gaza
Antony Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17

Gaza's death toll stands at 28,858 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Gaza Health Ministry says 23,357 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20

Ministry of Health in Gaza: 31,923 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37

Arab League chief: Two Palestinian parties cannot govern West Bank and Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08

Satellite images reveal 35% of Gaza's buildings have been destroyed, UN says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52

Blinken and El-Sisi discuss ceasefire negotiations in Cairo

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:06

UN agencies, 36 countries discuss ways to expedite aid to Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-21

Amid regional tensions, Quintet Ambassadors ponder Lebanon's political future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-27

Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-13

UNIFIL-Mediated Tripartite Meeting Addresses Border Tensions and Pending Issues

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:08

Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:33

Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:06

Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:16

From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More