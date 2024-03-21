Blinken and El-Sisi discuss ceasefire negotiations in Cairo

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Thursday the negotiations for an immediate ceasefire lasting at least six weeks in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and the release of all hostages.



Blinken is in Egypt after a visit to Saudi Arabia as part of his latest tour of the Middle East. He also discussed with El-Sisi the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel.



Reuters