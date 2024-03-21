News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken and El-Sisi discuss ceasefire negotiations in Cairo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21 | 06:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken and El-Sisi discuss ceasefire negotiations in Cairo
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Thursday the negotiations for an immediate ceasefire lasting at least six weeks in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and the release of all hostages.
Blinken is in Egypt after a visit to Saudi Arabia as part of his latest tour of the Middle East. He also discussed with El-Sisi the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Matthew Miller
Antony Blinken
Egypt
Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
Gaza
Ceasefire
Israel
Hamas
Hostages
Next
Satellite images reveal 35% of Gaza's buildings have been destroyed, UN says
UN agencies, 36 countries discuss ways to expedite aid to Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-18
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-18
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
US Ambassador to Israel: "Differences are narrowing" in talks regarding a ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
US Ambassador to Israel: "Differences are narrowing" in talks regarding a ceasefire in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-04
Hamas 'does not know' status of hostages in Gaza: Official to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-04
Hamas 'does not know' status of hostages in Gaza: Official to AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37
Arab League chief: Two Palestinian parties cannot govern West Bank and Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37
Arab League chief: Two Palestinian parties cannot govern West Bank and Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08
Satellite images reveal 35% of Gaza's buildings have been destroyed, UN says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08
Satellite images reveal 35% of Gaza's buildings have been destroyed, UN says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:06
UN agencies, 36 countries discuss ways to expedite aid to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:06
UN agencies, 36 countries discuss ways to expedite aid to Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59
Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59
Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:22
World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia
Sports News
07:22
World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-21
Amid regional tensions, Quintet Ambassadors ponder Lebanon's political future
Press Highlights
2024-02-21
Amid regional tensions, Quintet Ambassadors ponder Lebanon's political future
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-27
Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem
Lebanon News
2024-01-27
Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP
2
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
13:48
Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources
3
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:08
LBCI sources unveil insights on Wafiq Safa's visit to the United Arab Emirates: Here are the details
4
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:08
Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
Press Highlights
01:33
Paris mediates 'reduction' in Hezbollah-Israel confrontation amidst regional tensions, Gaza truce talks
6
Lebanon News
05:18
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports
Lebanon News
05:18
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports
7
Press Highlights
02:06
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
Press Highlights
02:06
Breakthrough or gesture? Understanding Wafiq Safa's UAE visit
8
Lebanon News
02:16
From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil
Lebanon News
02:16
From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More