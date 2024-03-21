News
Arab League chief: Two Palestinian parties cannot govern West Bank and Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21 | 08:37
Arab League chief: Two Palestinian parties cannot govern West Bank and Gaza
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit affirmed that there cannot be two Palestinian parties governing the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
Aboul Gheit, in a radio interview, pointed out that the international community is striving, in this delicate situation, for the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza, as it was from 1994 until 2007.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Arab League
Ahmed Aboul Gheit
Palestinian
West Bank
Gaza Strip
