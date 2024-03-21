Arab League chief: Two Palestinian parties cannot govern West Bank and Gaza

2024-03-21 | 08:37
Arab League chief: Two Palestinian parties cannot govern West Bank and Gaza
0min
Arab League chief: Two Palestinian parties cannot govern West Bank and Gaza

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit affirmed that there cannot be two Palestinian parties governing the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Aboul Gheit, in a radio interview, pointed out that the international community is striving, in this delicate situation, for the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza, as it was from 1994 until 2007.
 
