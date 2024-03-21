Borrell: EU leaders to call for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza

The EU's Foreign Policy Chief, Josep Borrell, stated that EU leaders will call for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza during their summit in Brussels on Thursday.



Before the summit, he added, "Today, the Council will go much further than it did in previous months."



He continued, saying, "The Council will request a sustainable ceasefire and will also demand the release of hostages, but it will express deep concern about the situation of the people in Gaza, which is unacceptable."



Borrell urged Israel to ensure more aid reaches Gaza, stating that he hopes EU leaders will do the same.



He emphasized, "The residents of Gaza are starving. So, I hope the Council will send a strong message to Israel to stop the blockade, to stop preventing food from reaching Gaza, and to take care of civilians."



Reuters